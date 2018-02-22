Galashiels man uploaded intimate photo

A man has admitted making offensive comments about a former partner on Facebook and uploading an intimate picture of her.

Ryan Thomson also entered the woman’s home, accessed her e-mail account and cancelled a hotel booking she had made.

The 26-year-old, of Barr Road, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to a stalking charge by engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause his partner fear and alarm on December 4 and 5.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until March 26 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.