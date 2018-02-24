Galashiels man sent abusive texts to ex

A man has been fined a total of £400 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for sending offensive text messages to a former partner over a three-day period.

Wayne Hackley, 34, of Church Square, Galashiels, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at a house in Hillend Drive, Hawick, between September 21 and September 23.

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said the complainer had kicked his client out of the home and he’d had to be re-housed.

Emotions were running high, and he sent a number of offensive texts, but, added Ms Russell, a number of vindictive comments had been posted on social media by the complainer claiming the accused was a rapist.

She said: “There were a number of nasty posts intended to intimidate him and incite others. It is with that background that he behaved in the way described. The relationship is now at an end.”

Hackley also pleaded guilty to breaching bail by contacting the woman when he was banned from doing so.

A three-year non-harassment order was also imposed.