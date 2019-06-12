Galashiels man remanded for threatening behaviour at hospital

A man has been remanded in custody after being accused of causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

Rory Morrison, 31, of Larchbank Street in Galashiels, is alleged to have shouted and sworn and behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on Sunday, June 2.

He pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to that charge and another five allegations.

Morrison denies behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and challenging police officers to fight at Gala Park Court in Galashiels on Sunday.

Later on at Hawick police station, it is alleged that he made threatening and homophobic comments, struggled violently with two police officers and attempted to swallow property belonging to himself.

It is also alleged that he assaulted a police constable by flicking blood at him while claiming to have AIDS and behaved in a threatening and abusive manner in a police vehicle travelling between Hawick and the hospital.

A trial has been fixed for July 4 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing set for June 17.

Bail was refused and Morrison was remanded in custody due to his previous record.