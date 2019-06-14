Galashiels man jailed after breaching bail conditions twice in the one day

A Galashiels man who breached his bail conditions twice in the same day has been sentenced to three months in jail at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Thirty-two-year-old Robert Charters had been ordered to stay away from the home of his neighbour Maxwell White in Church Square, Galashiels.

But on two occasions on May 20, he approached Mr White.

At 3.30pm, he knocked on his door and asked to borrow a phone and at 6.30pm, he walked past the window waving and was told by a visiting nurse to leave.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Charters he had no business contacting the individual and due to the background of the case he said a custodial sentence was inevitable.

The prison sentence was backdated to May 21 when Charters was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.