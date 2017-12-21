Galashiels man induced teenage girl to take indecent images of herself

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for 10 months for giving a teenage girl a camera so she could take indecent images of herself for him to view.

Allan Nelson, of Galashiels, had previously pleaded guilty to inducing the girl to take part in sexual activity by giving her the camera.

He also admitted charges of lewd and libidinous practices involving the under-age girl at a house in Peebles, as well as having indecent images of her on his computer.

In addition to being given a prison sentence at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Nelson had his name placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.