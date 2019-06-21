Galashiels man denies stealing dog from former partner’s house

A 27-year-old Galashiels man has been accused of stealing a dog from the house of his former partner.

Stuart Moffett is said to have forced entry to Nacisha Jones’ home and taken the boxer-type dog and a dog lead.

He denied a total of four offences at Selkirk Sheriff Court. Moffett pleaded not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by forcing entry to a house in Glendinning Terrace, Galashiels, last month and brandishing a dog chain.

He also denied assaulting his former partner by pushing her on the body and striking a man on the face with a dog lead to his injury.

He faces a fourth charge of stealing the dog and a dog lead.

Moffett, of Church Square, Galashiels, will stand trial on July 4.

