Galashiels man assaulted his sister

Jail sentences totalling almost 16 months have been imposed on a Galashiels man at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Twenty-three-year-old Michael Brown was imprisoned for nine months for committing three offences, including assaulting his sister at a house in Larch Grove, Galashiels, and then being involved in a violent confrontation with police officers at Borders General Hospital.

After being sentenced he was brought back to court the following day and was given another 189 days. This time it was for behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, and breaking the window of a house in Scott Street, Galashiels, on June 4.

Brown had initially denied the June offences, but changed his plea to guilty when footage from a neighbour’s mobile phone was shown to the court of him threatening to stab a male inside the property and breaking the window.

Lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had initially denied the offences as he could remember little about the incident, but changed his plea on viewing the video.

He added that Brown had claimed he was assaulted twice previously by the man inside the property who was well known to the court with 27 pages of previous convictions.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre ordered that the 189-day sentence should run consecutively with the nine months he had imposed the previous day.