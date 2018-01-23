Galashiels man admits harassing former partner

A man has admitted engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause his former partner fear and alarm.

Paul Gallagher, 32, pleaded guilty to repeatedly contacting her when he knew she didn’t want him to and waiting outside her Galashiels home to observe her movements, as well as entering her house without permission.

That offence happened on several occasions between April 1 and May 14 last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court the accused had stayed with the woman but they had split up in April.

He added: “He did not take it well and accused her of cheating on him.”

Mr Fraser said Gallagher, of Scott Street, Galashiels, accused her of having an affair with one of her neighbours and she had to block him on social media.

After her vacuum cleaner was left outside her address, the woman contacted the police as he had been outside her house on a number of occasions and she was alarmed by his behaviour.

The court heard that although Gallagher made threats to harm himself, there were no threats towards the woman.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said that although Gallagher had been charged under laws generally applied to stalking, his behaviour was more akin to harassment.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a 15-month community payback order with supervision.