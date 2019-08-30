Galashiels father and son admit threats and brandishing crowbar

A father and son have admitted brandishing a weapon during an incident in Gala Park Court in Galashiels and will be sentenced on Thursday, September 26.

Robert McMillan, 59, and his 22-year-old son Philip pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, threatening a man with violence and brandishing a weapon during a row on June 8 last year.

The court was told that the younger McMillan had invited a man dating his partner’s best friend to his father’s home.

Once he was there, however, the father and son began threatening him, claiming he looked like someone likely to be a “lassie-basher” and waved a crowbar or similar instrument close to his head, as well as bragging about their criminal activities.

The court heard that the man was alarmed at what had taken place, and after he left the house he called the police.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until September 26 for background reports.