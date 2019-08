A Galashiels bar manager has denied knowingly permitting drugs to be sold at her place of work.

Jemma Hume, 36, denies knowingly permitting The Gluepot Pub in Overhaugh Street to be used for the unlawful supplying of class A drug cocaine on November 21.

The 36-year-old of Forest Hill, maintained a not guilty plea at an intermediate diet at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday and will stand trial on August 13.