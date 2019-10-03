Galashiels 59-year-old told to behave himself after admitting threatening violence

A 59-year-old man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next six months after admitting brandishing a weapon during an incident in Gala Park Court in Galashiels.

Robert McMillan pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing, threatening a man with violence and brandishing a weapon during on June 8 last year.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that McMillan’s son Philip had invited a man dating his partner’s best friend to his father’s home.

Once their guest was there, though, the father and son began threatening him, claiming he looked like a “lassie-basher” and waved a crowbar or similar weapon close to his head, as well as bragging about their criminal activities.

The court heard that the man was alarmed at what had taken place, and after he left the house, he called the police.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client was of very poor health and would be unable to carry out unpaid work.

McMillan had sentence deferred until March 23, 2020.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 22-year-old Philip McMillan after he failed to appear for sentence.