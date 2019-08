A man accused of being involved in a domestic disturbance has had the case against him deserted at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Gary Darling, 57, of Lintburn Place in Galashiels, had denied wilfully and recklessly breaking a television screen at a house in Woodstock Avenue in Galashiels and assaulting his partner by seizing her by the neck on June 25.

He had also pleaded not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and breaking a phone.