Galashiels 55-year-old banned from road for driving while almost three times the limit

A driver found to be nearly three times the legal alcohol limit while behind the wheel has been banned from the road for a year at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

John Mein, 55, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Melrose Road in Galashiels on August 14.

The court was told that Mein, of Scott Street in Galashiels, had previously been involved in a dispute nearby, so when he was recognised, the police were alerted.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The police attended and it transpired the accused had been drinking and driving.

“He said he had only driven a short distance from the garage, but that’s all it takes.”

Mein admitted driving with a breath-alcohol count of 63 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said her client had previously been the victim of a serious assault and stabbed in the neck.

She explained: “On the date in question, he was informed who was responsible. It was a relative of a friend of his.

“The shock took over and he forgot he had been drinking alcohol earlier that day and got into the vehicle and drove a short distance.”

Mein, on universal credit of £636 a month, said he had hoped to start a gardening business but was not fit enough due to the assault he had suffered and knew he was also about to lose his driving licence.

Ms Clinkscale added: “Since he was arrested, he has not driven. He is disgusted with himself.”

As well as being banned from driving, Mein was fined £240, reduced from £360 due to his guilty plea.