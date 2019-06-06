Galashiels 54-year-old fined £1,200 over road-rage incident at Innerleithen

A man has been fined £1,200 for getting involved in a road-rage incident on the A72 Hamilton-Galashiels road between Peebles and Innerleithen.

Francis Cunningham pleaded guilty to driving a van carelessly on September 26.

The 54-year-old, of Melrose Road in Galashiels, also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the Co-op car park in Innerleithen on September 26.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told how he overtook a vehicle and then pulled in sharply, forcing it to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.

He then started making gestures and was abusive, the court heard.

His lawyer conceded that Cunningham had used language that was not appropriate but insisted that the other driver “gave as good as he got”.

In addition to being fined, his driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Cunningham was originally charged with dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention.