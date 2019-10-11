Galashiels 41-year-old admits assaulting his brother during row over social media post

Background reports have been ordered on a 41-year-old man convicted of assaulting his brother.

David Cannon, of Penman Place in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his brother Steven Campbell, driving a vehicle to block his brother’s stationary vehicle and striking him on the head.

That offence was committed in Galashiels in July.

Fiona Hamilton, prosecuting, told Selkirk Sheriff Court the incident was sparked by a social media post by his brother.

Sentence was deferred until November 18 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.