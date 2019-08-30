Galashiels 39-year-old admits spitting in police constable’s face

Reports have been ordered on a 39-year-old man convicted of spitting in a police constable’s face.

Jay Hope, of Woodstock Avenue in Galashiels, admitted that offence and also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling violently with officers.

Those offences were committed at his then home in Hawthorn Road in Galashiels on September 10 last year.

Sentence was deferred for four weeks at Selkirk Sheriff Court for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment to be compiled.