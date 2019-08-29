Galashiels 37-year-old fined £400 over knockout punch

A man has been fined £400 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for knocking out a fellow pub-goer and assaulting him to his severe injury.

Francis Boyle, 37, of Albert Place in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to hitting the man to the head in Bank Street, Galashiels, on July 24, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick claimed Boyle’s victim, described as being no stranger to court himself, had been causing trouble in a bar, prompting his client to take matters into his own hands to deal with the situation.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he accepted that there were exceptional circumstance but warned Boyle that the outcome of his actions could easily have been very different and more serious.