Galashiels 37-year-old admits breaking into neighbour’s flat and stealing laptop and games console

Background reports have been ordered on a woman after she admitted breaking into a neighbour’s flat.

Catrina Aprile, 37, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to stealing a computer games console and a laptop computer during the break-in at the house in Church Square in Galashiels between April 20 and April 24 last year.

Sentence was deferred until July 29 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

A not-guilty plea to the same charge tendered by her co-accused, Robert Charters, 32, also of Church Square, was accepted by the crown.