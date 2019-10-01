Galashiels 34-year-old rang ex-partner 156 times on day after they split up

A man telephoned his former partner 156 times on the day after she broke up with him, Selkirk Sheriff Court was told.

When the woman finally answered, Jamie West made comments about slashing her daughter’s throat and posting the resulting blood through her letterbox.

The 34-year-old, of Beech Avenue in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in February.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said it had been a “hugely unhealthy relationship”.

West insisted their relationship is now over, the court heard.

After hearing West had been of good behaviour for the past three months, sheriff Peter Anderson admonished him, telling him he was fortunate to receive such a sentence.