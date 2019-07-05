Galashiels 34-year-old fined £200 for breaching court order by contacting ex

A man has been fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court for breaching a court order not to contact a former partner.

Jamie West, 34, pleaded guilty to contacting the woman from his home in Gala Park in Galashiels and even staying overnight at her home in Wallyford, East Lothian.

That offence was committed between May 8 and May 23.

The court was told that their relationship, described as toxic, is now over.

A two-year non-harassment order was also imposed preventing West from approaching his former partner.