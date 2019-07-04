Galashiels 32-year-old jailed for causing trouble at hospital and shoplifting

A man has been sentenced to over a year behind bars for causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital at Melrose and shoplifting from two stores in Galashiels.

Rory Morrison, 32, was jailed for 255 days at Selkirk Sheriff Court for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the hospital’s accident-and-emergency department on June 2, as well as threatening to assault a police officer and making abusive and homophobic remarks at Hawick police station.

He was sentenced to another 140 days in prison, to follow on from his other jail term, for stealing a £50 bottle of aftershave from the Boots store at Gala Water Retail Park on April 13 and three bottles of perfume, together valued at £161, from the Lloyds Pharmacy in Channel Street three days later.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Morrison, of Larchbank Street in Galashiels, his misbehaviour at the hospital in particular could not be condoned.

Morrison’s 395-day jail sentence was backdated to June 3, that being when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the more recent offences.