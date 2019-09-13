Galashiels 30-year-old jailed for trip to Selkirk in breach of curfew order

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for six months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for breaching bail conditions.

Daniel Hamilton had been granted bail earlier this month with specific conditions not to enter Selkirk and to be in his home in Kenilworth Avenue in Galashiels at night-time.

When checks were made at his property, however, he was not there at 9.30pm and 3.10am on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

He was instead at a property in Buccleuch Road in Selkirk on Wednesday, police called to investigate a report by neighbours of a disturbance there discovered.

Hamilton appeared from custody yesterday, September 12, and pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching bail conditions and also behaving in a threatening or abusive behaviour, shouting and swearing and throwing crockery.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton explained that the accused was at the house of his partner Andrea Plumb and another person.

“They were at her address in Selkirk, and when she was not able to give him another cigarette, he got upset and threw a mug and a plate towards her,” she said.

“He went outside and was locked out of the property.

“He continued to press the buzzer, and items were thrown at the window, which disturbed the neighbours.”

The fiscal said that police were called, but by that time Hamilton had managed to get back into the property.

She added that police saw him through a window moving into the kitchen and when they gained access to the house they found Hamilton hiding in a kitchen cupboard.

The court was told that Hamilton was abusive when he was cautioned and charged.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow asked for bail to be granted to allow him to undertake a community payback order about to get under way.

He accepted his client had a “hopeless addiction” to alcohol but asked that he be given a chance to undertake the unpaid work he was due to start.

Sheriff Peter Paterson was unimpressed, though, saying that the last time Hamilton came before him he had given him a chance to prove that a short-term jail sentence should not be imposed and he had squandered it.

He added: “All the cards available to you have been played.”

Hamilton knew that going to Selkirk was in breach of his bail conditions, said the sheriff, continuing: “It is a flagrant breach, and you were told what would happen.

“In this case, there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Hamilton was given six months’ jail for breaching bail and another six months, to run concurrently, for behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.