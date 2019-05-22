Galashiels 30-year-old fined £230 for possession of cannabis

A man found with £1,500 worth of cannabis has been fined £230 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Daniel Ross, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug at his home in Gala Park Court in Galashiels on August 28.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that the police secured a search warrant for his address after receiving a tip-off.

He explained: “Officers went into the house and carried out a search. In the front bedroom, several cannabis cuttings were found on a clothes horse.

“The weight of the cannabis was 342 grammes, with a total value of £1,500.

“There is no suggestion of any supply here.

“It does appear he was organising himself to have cannabis continually over a lengthy period.”

A not-guilty plea to producing cannabis was accepted by the crown.

Sheriff Robert Vaughan reduced Ross’s fine from £300 to reflect his guilty plea.