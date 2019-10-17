Galashiels 28-year-old admits threats to police and possession of cannabis

Background reports have been ordered on a man convicted of three offences including threatening police officers.

Stuart Moffett, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at his Church Square home in Galashiels on June 30.

He also admitted possession of a razor blade at Asda in Galashiels on Saturday, October 12, and making threats to officers at Hawick police station.

Sentence was deferred until November 18 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and restriction-of-liberty order assessment.