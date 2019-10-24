Galashiels 28-year-old admits driving while banned and unfit through drink or drugs

Background reports have been ordered on a 28-year-old man after he admitted driving while disqualified, unfit through drink or drugs and without insurance.

William Devlin pleaded guilty to committing those offences in Overhaugh Street and various other streets in Galashiels on November 30 last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that calls were made to the police by witnesses concerned about Devlin’s driving and they caught up with him near the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant at Wilderhaugh and later pulled him over.

He explained: “The vehicle was stopped in Gala Park.

“He was in the driving seat, his eyes were glazed and he was completely intoxicated.

“He did not have the handbrake on properly and the vehicle started rolling.

“He was completely unfit to drive.

“A police force medical examiner saw him four hours later and said he was unfit to remain in custody due to the level of his intoxication and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“It was not possible to say what was in his system.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence on Devlin, of Gala Park Court in Galashiels, until next month for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment and told him: “Be under no illusions about the seriousness of these matters.”