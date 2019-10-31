Galashiels 28-year-old admits assaulting policewoman and possession of heroin

A Galashiels man has been remanded in custody for background reports after admitting three offences including assaulting a policewoman.

William Devlin, 28, of Gala Park Court, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to possession of heroin at the Iceland car park in High Street in Galashiels last Friday.

He also admitted attempting to obstruct police officers by trying to swallow drugs in his possession and assaulting a female police constable by kicking one of her legs.

All those offences were committed while Devlin was on bail.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until November 18 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.

A bail application was refused, and Devlin was remanded in custody.