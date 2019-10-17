Galashiels 27-year-old admits possession of cannabis and diazepam

A woman will be sentenced next month for drugs offences.

Tasha White, 27, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis and diazepam at her home in Torwoodlee Road in Galashiels on November 13 last year.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told that police obtained a search warrant for the property and seized £625 in cash as well as drugs.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said White took responsibility for what was discovered but would not say where the drugs had come from.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said the drugs found were for his client’s use, adding that she was a regular cannabis user.

Sentence was deferred until November 18 for the production of background reports.