Galashiels 26-year-old admits assaulting police officer and breaching bail

A 26-year-old woman has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted charges of police assault and breaching bail.

Sarah Scott pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions by continuing to walk on the roadway of the A6091 between its Tweedbank and Melrose roundabouts on Sunday, August 11, despite police officers telling her not to.

She also admitted repeatedly kicking a female constable’s leg and slapping her to the body at Hawick police station.

Scott, of Woodstock Avenue in Galashiels, also pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Thursday, June 27.

Sentencing was deferred until Monday, September 16.