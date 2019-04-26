Galashiels 23-year-old banned from road after crashing into parked minibus

A 23-year-old man has been banned from the road for 12 months for crashing into a parked minibus while driving without insurance.

Gavin Murray pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to driving in various streets in Langlee in Galashiels without insurance or a licence on August 29 last year.

He also admitted careless driving after colliding with a stationary vehicle in Langlee’s Talisman Avenue and failing to report that accident to the police within 24 hours.

Murray, formerly of Tweedbank but now living in Forest Road, Galashiels, was also fined £60 for each of those four motoring offences, totalling £240.