A man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting shouting, swearing and making racial comments towards police officers in Overhaugh Street in Galashiels on May 25.

Richard Connor, 22, of Galashiels, also pleaded guilty to struggling violently with two police constables.

He told Selkirk Sheriff Court: “I can’t remember a thing that happened that night. All I remember is waking up in the cells in Hawick.”