Galashiel woman admits driving while over four times the legal alcohol limit

A 26-year-old woman has admitted driving while almost four and a half times the legal alcohol limit.

Tammy Strafford, appearing from custody, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 97 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the B710 Clovenfords-to-Bowland road on Sunday.

Sentence was deferred until May 21 for reports after Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told she had committed a similar offence recently.

Strafford, of Bridge Street in Galashiels, was given an interim disqualification until sentence is passed.