Gala woman sent ‘attention-seeking’ knife image - before bust-up with police

An young woman snapchatted a picture of her holding a knife against her forearm, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

After the police were sent out to Sarah Scott’s house, she got involved in a bust-up with them.

And after being dispossessed of the knife, Scott later in the day went to Asda in Galashiels to buy another two knives and again snapchatted her friend and said: “Look at my new toys.”

Scott, 24, appeared from custody on Saturday morning and pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing police and attempting to seize a knife from police during the disturbance in Woodstock Avenue, Galashiels, on Friday.

She also admitted being in possession of two knives in Livingstone Place, Galashiels.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the friend was concerned that Scott was going to harm herself and called police.

He added: “There was an extraordinary amount of wasted police time and resources to deal with someone desperate to seek other people’s attention.”

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said a forthcoming court case in which she is a witness was weighing heavily on her mind, making her depressed and considering self-harming.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence for background reports until January 29 and granted Scott bail in the meantime.