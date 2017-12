A 36-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing her partner repeatedly to his severe injury.

Sharon Boyle pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to the offence, alleged to have been committed at a house in Bridge Street, Galashiels, on March 27.

A trial date was set for February 15, with an intermediate hearing on January 15.

Boyle, of Buckhaven, Fife, was released on bail on condition that she does not contact her partner or enter Bridge Street in Galashiels.