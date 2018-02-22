Gala man who had stand-off with police to be sentenced

A man responsible for smashing the windows of a neighbouring house and making threats towards a man before being involved in a six-hour stand-off with police will be sentenced next month.

Simon Hadden, 40, pleaded guilty to committing those three offences in his home street of Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, in September.

He admitted breaking two windows at a house, behaving in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing and making threats towards John Tunnicliffe.

Hadden also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, shouted and swore at police and others, repeatedly made threats to police and refused to come out of his house when asked to do so.

He was found guilty after a trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court of spitting at a police sergeant.

Sentence was deferred until March 22 for background reports.