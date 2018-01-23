Gala man denies nine separate charges

A man faces trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court for nine alleged offences.

Slawomir Korlaga, 37, appeared from custody and pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

It is alleged that he stole a set of car keys from his home in Langlee Drive, Galashiels, on Saturday, January 13.

He is then said to have driven while disqualified and uninsured on the A6105 Greenlaw-to-Duns road.

Korlaga is charged with threatening or abusive behaviour in Greenlaw and at Hawick police station and struggling violently with three officers.

He is also accused of failing to give the identity of a car driver when requested to do so, failing to co-operate with a preliminary breath test and then failing to give two specimens of breath.

A trial date has been set for March 29, with an intermediate hearing on February 26.