A man will be sentenced next month for causing £6,000 worth of damage to vehicles parked on a Galashiels garage’s forecourt.

George Tunnicliffe, 56, of High Street, Galashiels, was found guilty after a trial of wilfully and recklessly damaging several cars at AG Lees, in Huddersfield Street, on March 4.

He also admitted at Selkirk Sheriff Court two breaches of a community payback order on September 6 and October 5.