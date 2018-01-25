Gala man admits stealing sweets

A man stole three tubes of sweets from a shop in full view of staff, a court heard.

Kevin Wilkinson, 41, of Balmoral Avenue, Galashiels, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to the theft from Poundland in the town’s Channel Street on November 11.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that though the value of the theft was only £3, it was concerning that Wilkinson was intoxicated with a substance and carried out the theft while staff were standing there watching him.

He added: “He was going about making a nuisance of himself while under the influence.”

Wilkinson was given a two-year drug treatment and testing order.