Gala man admits disturbance at hospital

A man will be sentenced later this month for causing a disturbance at the Borders General Hospital.

Scott Carmichael, 27, of Gala Park Court, Galashiels, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to shouting and swearing, repeatedly striking furniture and struggling violently with police officers in the Melrose hospital on July 8.

He admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner while on bail.

Sheriff John Cook deferred sentence until January 29 for the production of background reports.