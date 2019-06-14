Four to stand trial for Hogmanay assault in Jedburgh

Four people are due to stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being accused of assaulting a man in the town to his severe injury.

Liam Cleghorn, 19, of Canongate, Jedburgh; Jack Hay, 21, of Thornfield Crescent, Selkirk; Sean Sutherland, 25, of Ciarmount, Jedburgh; and Linzi Carver, 19, of Hillend Drive, Hawick, deny repeatedly punching and kicking a male on the body in Abbey Place on Hogmanay whereby his head repeatedly struck the pavement and he was rendered unconcious.

The trial will take place in September.