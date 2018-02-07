Four months for petrol bomb threat

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for four months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for threatening to petrol-bomb a neighbour’s house during a noise dispute.

Harrison Long was found guilty after trial of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Caddon Court in Innerleithen on various occasions between December 9 and 27.

In addition to the petrol-bomb threat, he was convicted of shouting and swearing, making offensive comments, slamming doors and threatening to assault children.

The trial heard how those offences began over a noise dispute.

His four-month prison sentence was backdated to December 28, that being when Long was remanded in custody in connection with the allegations against him.