Four Kelso Races-goers fined £200 each for having cocaine on them

Four men found with cocaine on them at a Borders racecourse have been fined a total of £800 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

They were all found in possession of the class-A drug at Kelso Races on May 26.

First up was fishing boat worker Marcel De Sousa, 20, of Windram Road, Chirnside.

He was found with 3.86 grammes of cocaine, valued at £150, in a Sunblest bread bag when searched.

Lawyer Colin Severin said: “He was with a group of friends on a bus and was given the drug. It would have been his first experience of it, but he says he is never going to do it again.”

Tractor driver Connor Brown, 24, formerly of Dunbar in Midlothian but now living at Castle Menzies, near Aberfeldy, had two grammes of cocaine on him, valued at £130.

He said: “It was a stupid mistake. I went to the races and got carried away. There is no chance it will ever happen again.”

Fellow farm-worker Rory Brown, 22, formerly of Cockburnspath but also now living at Castle Menzies, was found with 1.45 grammes of cocaine, valued at £100.

He also described his crime as a “stupid mistake”.

Chef Liam Turton, 22, of Tweedmouth, Northumberland, said he had learned his lesson and it wouldn’t happen again.

Sheriff Colin Dunipace said all four men would have been fined £300 each, but he took into account their guilty pleas and reduced those financial penalties to £200 each.