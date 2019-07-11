Former Selkirk football manager Garry O’Connor faces indecent exposure charge

Ex-Selkirk football manager and Scottish international Garry O’Connor has been charged with exposing himself at an East Lothian hotel.

The 36-year-old, capped for Scotland 16 times between 2002 and 2009, scoring four goals, is alleged to have dropped his trousers and underwear and exposed himself at the Macdonald Marine Hotel in North Berwick.

The former Hibernian and Birmingham City striker is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks during the same incident on June 30 last year.

O’Connor, of North Berwick, East Lothian, was not at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday, July 10, when the case called, but a not-guilty was tendered in his absence.

He is now set to return to court to face trial in November.

O’Connor scored 46 goals while at Hibs from 2002 to 2006 and a further 12 after returning for the 2011-12 season and was transferred to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow for £1.6m in 2006 and to Birmingham City for £2.7m the following year.

He joined Lowland League side Selkirk in August 2014, taking over as player-manager in October 2015, a post he held until December 2016.