Forestry worker crashed car on A7 near Hawick while nearly four times limit

A forestry worker crashed a car after attending a Hawick Common Riding event and was found to be almost four times the legal alcohol limit for driving.

Callum Helling, 20, of Caroline Street in Langholm, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 82 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed during the early hours of Sunday, June 9, at Mosspaul on the A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road.

His car left the road there and ended up in a ditch, Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told.

Helling also admitted driving a friend’s car with no insurance.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had been out socialising in Hawick but could not get a taxi home so he made the foolish decision to drive.

Helling was fined a total of £500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.