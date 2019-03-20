Five Borders farms targeted in spate of overnight burglaries

Thieves made off with equipment from five different farms and rural homes in one night this week.

The spate of break-ins happened overnight on Monday, March 18.

Three Husqavarna chain saws were stolen from a property near Makerstoun.

An attempt was made to overcome the security of a shed on a farm near Smailholm.

Both a Honda 420 and a Honda 500 quad bike were stolen from a farm near Gordon.

An Ifor Wil­liams caged trailer and Genset diesel generator were stolen from Mossburnford, near Jedburgh, and a red Honda TRX 420 quad bike, with identifier of 1HTE35P1D4601329 was stolen from a farm near Blainslie between 6.30pm and 7.45am the following day.

Anyone with information relating to this bike should call police and quote incident number 0666 of Tuesday, March 19.

Police constable Nick Walker said: “We would urge farmers and those living in rural areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to police immediately.”

Any information relating to these crimes can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111