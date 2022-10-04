Fire-raiser jailed for 12 months

Tweedholm Avenue in Walkerburn.

Neil Brown pleaded guilty to the offence which happened at his home in Tweedholm Avenue, Walkerburn, on March 30.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told the fire was started on the sofa in Brown's living room and it forced residents in neighbouring properties to be evacuated.

The estimated cost of the damage to Brown's flat was put at between £80,000 and £100,000.

Procurator fiscal Alasdair Fay said that at around 8.20pm, members of the public became aware of smoke and flames coming from an upstairs flat.

He added:"The fire service received calls from multiple people. There was organised panic to get people out of the buildings.

"The accused was seen standing looking at his property. He told a neighbour he had set fire because he wanted to kill himself. But later he told police his house had been set on fire by drug users, because he would not sell drugs and also he had been inattentive while cooking.

"The seat of the fire was the sofa and although the flat was extensively damaged it did not affect neighbouring properties."

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had a significant history of mental health and alcohol difficulties.

"He has no recollection of what happened, but what he told the neighbour must have been what happened."

Brown received a 12 months jail sentence back-dated to April 1 when he was first remanded in custody in connection with the fire-raising.