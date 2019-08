A motorist who admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance on the A7 in Stow has been fined £450 and banned from the road for 14 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Warehouse operator Marc Lindsay of Avonside Drive, Denny, was originally ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work for the offences which happened on April 28.

But he breached the terms of his community pay back order and he was brought back to court and the fines imposed instead.