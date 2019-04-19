Fellow Scot arrested over death of Hawick 33-year-old in Benidorm released from jail

A Scot arrested in Spain over the death of a 33-year-old Hawick man last month has been released from prison.

Jim Clark is believed to have suffered a blow to the head during a reported bar fight on the Costa Blanca on Friday, March 8.

He was out at the time with friends in Calle Gerona, part of Benidorm known as Little England, for a stag party.

Mr Clark was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3am.

A fellow Scot, also aged 33, appeared in court on Tuesday, March 12, over the death and was remanded in custody, but after spending 31 days in prison the man, not yet charged with any offence, was released at the weekend.

An investigating judge has told the accused he must sign on at court every fortnight but has not banned him from leaving Spain.

Newspaper sources in Benidorm say the unnamed man’s release follows inconclusive autopsy results that failed to show a direct link between Mr Clark’s death and the preceding disagreement.

Despite no charges being brought against the man, he remains an investigado, a Spanish legal term for a suspect under investigation.

A funeral service at Teviot Parish Church in Hawick was held for Mr Clark at the start of the month.

The eulogy was written by his sister Karen and delivered by the Rev Charles Finnie.

“Tragically, we lost Jim in the worst circumstances possible and would give anything to have him back with us,” said Karen.

“The pain and heartache will be constantly with us, and life won’t be quite the same anymore, but we have fond memories to cherish.

“We love you so much and not a day will go by without thinking of you.”

The Hawick Golf Club member had only returned to the Borders last summer after living away in Sheffield since his early twenties and had been working as a window fabricator and fitter for Oregon Timber Frame in Selkirk.

His parents, Kevin and Nancy Clark, live in Hawick’s Rosebank Road.