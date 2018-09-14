Father found not guilty of punching son

An Eyemouth father accused of assaulting his own son has been found not guilty after standing trial at Jedburgh Sherriff Court

Alan Morris, 48, denied punching his 19-year-old son Jamie in the face following a drinking session with his son and daughter when they were visiting him for the weekend.

The offence was said to have happened at Morris’s home in the town’s St Ebba Road, on Sunday, February 4.

The court heard from his 17-year-old daughter, who, speaking as a witness, said she saw her father punch her brother in the face “once or twice” in his home following a night out.

“We had been in drinking alcohol. I saw my dad hit my brother. He was punching him in the face,” she said. “Jamie was sitting down on the couch and dad was on top of him.”

In his evidence, Jamie admitted he “started the argument” and that the punch could have been accidental.

Sheriff Peter Paterson found Morris not guilty.

