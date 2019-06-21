Farmer accused of kicking sheep and swearing at them

A farmer has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to four sheep under his care.

William Brown, 58, is accused of repeatedly punching and kicking the animals, as well as shouting and swearing at them.

The charge states he caused the sheep unnecessary physical and mental suffering.

The offence is alleged to have been caused at Herbertshaw Farm at Howgate, near Penicuik, on July 5.

He pleaded not guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court and a trial date was set for September 12 with an intermediate hearing on August 26.

