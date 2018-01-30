Farm building set alight in “reckless act”

Witnesses are being sought by police following a suspicious fire in a farm building near Galashiels.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the road between Threepwood and Stow, at around 6pm on Sunday, January 28.

Hay bales contained within a shed had been set alight, with the blaze spreading to the remaining contents of the shed.

Significant damage was caused to the building and its contents, which included farm machinery.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls from Galashiels CID said: “This has been a reckless act that has caused a considerable amount of damage to property and goods.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were able to contain and put out the flames, and thankfully no-one was injured as a result.

“I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to the blaze to come forward to assist with our investigations.

“Equally, anyone who knows who is responsible or has information that can help with our inquiries is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information are asked to contact Galashiels Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3029 of January 28.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.